Going back to Spriggens Park for a Tasman Tanning Senior semifinal is a familiar story for Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau, but now it’s time for some rewrites.

Kaierau are repeat fourth-place semifinalists against top qualifier and defending champions Ali Arc Logistic Marist Celtic, although this year there was a lot more certainty about that fact.

In 2022, it came down to a mere one try on countback which saw Kaierau finish fourth ahead of JJ Walters Asphalt Marton, in a result that was not confirmed until deep into the evening of the last round-robin games.

This season, which returned to all the senior teams playing a full round-robin rather than Town and Country groups, Kaierau were safe for the playoffs thanks to other results before fulltime was called on their 20-12 away win over McCrea Scanning Counties last Saturday.

“For sure, I don’t think it’s been this competitive throughout [beforehand] - you had to be on your game every week,” Kaierau coach Mike Lama said of the campaign.

Finishing with an 8-3 record, even on weeks when Kaierau did not have the best training build-ups, they still went out and won clutch games against the likes of second-place Utiku Old Boys and playoff contenders AGC Marist Knights, Bennett’s Taihape and Black Bull Liquor Pirates, while coming from 14 points down to defeat Marton away - which proved crucial in the top-four race.

The side lost narrowly at home to Kelso Hunterville and third-place Tāmata Hauhā Rātana in fixtures that could have gone their way, but there is one anomaly Lama is still trying to get his head around - the 64-5 smashing by Celtic on May 13.

“The game we played earlier this year, we didn’t fire a shot. The guys came off disappointed with that game.”

Celtic also beat Kaierau 44-8 in last year’s semifinal, so Kaierau will embrace the underdog tag and play like there is no tomorrow.

That will be Lama’s message - use up the petrol tank now.

“The big thing is to not give up. We’re a good team coming off the block, so we have to stay in that fight.

“Our boys have got a big task, we know that.

“There’s not many chinks in their armour, so we’ll just have to create one.”

As the development squad behind Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau in the Premier division, the senior team remains an eclectic mix of veterans and promising youth.

Skipper John Price and Jarrod Hook set the tone, while Carliwyne Riddles is now a Premier regular who would still drop back when he could for games.

Youngster Tyrese Lama is growing into the first five role, but still key to keeping the backline humming is the evergreen Ace Malo, with 115 games for Taranaki and Steelform Whanganui, who, even well into his 40s, can still turn on the magic.

“He’s instrumental in the team and the boys just lift for him, the same way Celtic lift for Maikara [McDonnell],” said Lama.

In the pack, the coach looks to the good work of the locking pair of Devon Johnson and Rob McGregor, with Johnson earmarked as a potential future Whanganui player who could be playing more Premier grade already, were it not for the presence of Josh Lane and Matt Ashworth.

“They’ve been owning the space above the lineout,” Lama said of his jumpers.

In the other semifinal, Utiku host Rātana at Memorial Park, with Utiku having won 20-10 in their previous meeting at the park on April 29.

July 1 semifinals (1pm kickoffs)

Celtic v Kaierau, Spriggens Park; Utiku Old Boys v Rātana, Memorial Park.

Collegiate hunting Quadrangular title

History beckoned for the 2023 Whanganui Collegiate First XV on Thursday afternoon as they had their best opportunity to win New Zealand’s oldest schoolboys’ rugby tournament for the first time in 31 years.

The opening games of the 97th Quadrangular Rugby Tournament on Tuesday were both thrillers, as Collegiate qualified for the Major Final with a dynamic 35-28 victory over defending champions Nelson College at the Wellington College grounds.

Powerhouses Nelson had won the Quadrangular for the past four seasons, not to mention them currently sitting undefeated on top of the Miles Toyota Premiership - the Crusaders schools competition - with a 7-0 record.

But Collegiate were not daunted as they struck first, working into position after a long run by centre William Johnston to see prop James Hardy drive over under the posts, converted by first five Noah Ioasa, one of three brothers in the team.

However, Nelson proved their mettle to reply immediately with back-to-back tries, with a 14-7 turnaround by the 12th minute.

A Collegiate ruck turnover near the 22-metre mark saw the ball spread to Johnston who, in an absolute stunner, dashed down the touchline and fended off five tackle attempts to score in the corner - with Ioasa slotting the equalising kick from the sideline.

Galvanised, Collegiate kept coming as No 8 Timothy O’Leary, the youngest brother of former Collegiate sports stars Connor and Shaun, scored back-to-back tries, with Nelson reduced to 14 due to a yellow card.

O’Leary cut a beautiful inside angle off a long pass to score under the posts and then, after his side absorbed pressure and worked back from penalty lineouts, got the ball and bulldozed on a similar angle through four defenders for his double, Ioasa converting both for 28-14 at halftime.

Nelson College reasserted themselves in the second stanza, scoring just after the resumption and again in the 52nd minute to tie the scores, and had the chance to slot the match-winning penalty in the 68th minute (school rugby is 70 minutes plus injury time).

But the 30m kick missed, and when good defence forced a Nelson fumble and accidental offside on halfway, Collegiate tapped, with the vice-captains, second five Tali Ioasa and winger Monty Sherriff, combining to put fullback Pita Manamanaivalu over for the game-winning seven points.

Collegiate were facing home side Wellington College in the final, after they came from 19-0 down to beat Christ’s College 32-26.