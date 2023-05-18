Ben Whale is back after an offseason playing in Tunbridge Wells in England. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Tasman Tanning Premier’s two northern clubs have a bit of their mind heading into their derby match to start the second round of games in Ohakune on Saturday.

In a game where the footage will be filmed by Grassroots Rugby TV, McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu remain in search of that elusive first win since returning to the top grade, while Byford’s Readmix Taihape come off their bye week following consecutive losses for the first time since 2019.

The progress signs have been there for the relatively young Ruapehu group, having scored 53 points across their last two matches, but conceding 105.

Last weekend in Ōhakune, they scored the first two tries of the game against an understrength Waverley Harvesting Border, until the defending Barracks Bar Challenge Shield holders got their feet underneath them to take the game away.

“Not quite [there], but just a bit of fitness and our own mistakes and that costs us at the moment,” said coach Andrew Evans.

“Nullify that to next to nothing.”

If the team can keep making those little improvements in their remaining four matches, they may well get the bonus goal they are working towards.

“A win would be good, give the boys a bit of confidence. It just depends on when it is and who it’s against,” said Evans.

“Just trying to get rid of our own mistakes and nullify that out of our game.”

Their Steelform Whanganui and NZ Heartland XV incumbent hooker Roman Tutauha is back to light training after his knee injury but is still unlikely for this weekend as he focuses on helping the other frontrowers at training.

This could be the last club match for standout flanker Jack Kinder, who departs overseas on international polocrosse duties and won’t return until mid-June.

However, others continue to hold the line, as Taihape are likely to target Ruapehu’s other Whanganui representatives in prop Gabriel Hakaraia and halfback Kahl Elers-Green.

Young utility back Keaton Norling, a former Whanganui Under-18 representative, sits in the top five of the MVP season lists, even though team requirements mean he often plays outside his preferred position in the halves.

“He goes well, bit unfortunate with our backs that it’s week by week,” said Evans.

Not used to being a little bit down the points table, Taihape under new coach Sefo Bourke want to get their campaign back on track after away losses to Waverley Harvesting Border and Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist.

“The bye, it’s been good for us, had a few boys with niggles. [A chance to] take a step away from rugby as well,” Bourke said.

“I know it’s not a massive season for us, but you get into a bit of a grind, especially in the colder weather.

“Border, and especially against Marist, combinations and connections is what we took out of those games - we’re not really there.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve changed our gameplan, we’ve just worked on our combinations and connections as a team, rather than playing as individuals.”

Bourke said the side looked “fresher” at training on Tuesday evening, the only player not at full gallop being Whanganui winger Tiari Mumby, who is still recovering from a knee injury.

This is now the chance to work standout representative flanker Ben Whale back into the starting equation after he made his comeback off the bench against Marist following an off-season playing in Tunbridge Wells, England.

“Good thing about Ben, he brings a lot of energy. Be good to get some more game-time out of him,” Bourke said.

Lock Peter-Travis Hay-Horton is in a three-way tie for second place on the season MVP standings.

The derby at Rochfort Park was often a rugged occasion in the mid to late 2010s, and Bourke welcomed the fixture returning to the Premier schedule.

“It’s good for us and Rua to have that rivalry back – to go up there and win used to be a really tough game.

“We know that they started well against Border. Although they haven’t won a game, they are still really competitive.”

The other Premier fixture will be a cracker at the Country Club, as Kaierau - fresh off winning the Paul Mitchell Cup - will try to take the Challenge Shield away from Border in another battle of No 1 vs No 2.

Premier draw (2.35pm kickoffs):

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau vs Waverley Harvesting Border, Country Club

McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu vs Byford’s Readimix Taihape, Rochfort Park

Bye: Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist.