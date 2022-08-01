Whanganui City College's Raiha Mihaka took part in the New Zealand Youth Parliament meeting held at Parliament across July 19 and July 20. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui youth MP says New Zealand Youth Parliament was eye-opening to the process and potential power of youth in politics.

Raiha Mihaka, the deputy head girl at Whanganui City College, attended Youth Parliament as youth MP for Te Tai Hauārau MP Adrian Rurawhe.

As part of her role as youth MP, Mihaka participated in mock select committees, caucus groups, and general and legislative debates across the two days.

"It was a big eye-opener for me to see how much voice and power our rangitahi could get if they were to continue their pathway in politics," she said.

She said during the select committee meetings she was confused at first but as it went on she learned a lot about the process.

"Being a part of a select committee is talking about projects to... make a difference for communities within New Zealand and I enjoyed that."

Mihaka said she enjoyed her time in the general debates, as she was given the time to speak freely about a topic important to her.

She spoke about how iwi and townships should open up to teaching young people about diversity in their community.

"It was about being able to accept who you are as a person and knowing that you're more than what you put on social media," she said.

While Mihaka said she didn't get much time to work with Rurawhe, she learned a lot about his role in the time she did get to spend with him.

"He sacrifices a lot of his free time being in that role," she said.

"I used to believe that MPs were scary, serious people, but he's a very sweet and calm man."

She said prior to taking part in the youth parliament event she hadn't considered pursuing a career in politics, but after the event and seeing how her voice could help rangitahi in her communities she was more interested.

"I didn't understand what parliament was all about until I went to the event, but after being a part of the event... I believe it would be cool to have a voice and hold some of the power to make a change," she said.