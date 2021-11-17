Whanganui Chronicle's Light Up Your Home competition returns for 2021

Whanganui Chronicle's Light Up Your Home competition is back for 2021. Photo / NZME

Whanganui Chronicle's Light Up Your Home competition is back for 2021. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui Chronicle's Light Up Your Home competition is back, offering businesses and members of the public the chance to share their festive creations with the city.

Supported by key sponsor Versatile, the competition will run from December 1 until Christmas Eve, with businesses and private residences competing for eight prize packs across six categories.

All properties entering the competition will be advertised in the Chronicle and on social media, so the public can tour the entrants in the lead-up to Christmas.

This year, there will be an overall winner as well as an award for the best business display.

The overall winner will take home a deluxe prize pack, and the best business entry will walk away with a $100 Yellow House business shout and a $200 NZME advertising package.

Also back for 2021 is the People's Choice award, where members of the public will be able to vote for their favourite display, the creators of which will take home a $200 Pak'nSave voucher.

A Best New Entrant award is also up for grabs this year, as well as a Best Garden Display award.

NZME Whanganui commercial team leader Gene Toyne says the competition has been a community favourite for the past few years, and the company is excited to bring it back.

"The event is always well-supported by the community who flock to see the festive displays, and it's great we're able to bring the event back, particularly in the times we're in.

"A particular thanks goes to the multiple Whanganui businesses supporting the event, ensuring the show can go on."

Register your property by filling out the entry form in today's Chronicle (p32), or visiting the Chronicle office at 100 Guyton St. Entries close November 29.