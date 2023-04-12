Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Boxing Association and Cancer Society come together for charity boxing night

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
Boxers will be under the bright lights at Springvale Stadium on April 28. Photo / Mike Tweed

Boxers will be under the bright lights at Springvale Stadium on April 28. Photo / Mike Tweed

Fists will soon be flying at Springvale Stadium, and it’s all in the name of charity.

The Whanganui Boxing Association has teamed up with the Cancer Society for a night of corporate boxing.

Organiser Eddie

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle