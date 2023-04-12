Boxers will be under the bright lights at Springvale Stadium on April 28. Photo / Mike Tweed

Fists will soon be flying at Springvale Stadium, and it’s all in the name of charity.

The Whanganui Boxing Association has teamed up with the Cancer Society for a night of corporate boxing.

Organiser Eddie Tofa said there would be 18 bouts in total, with fighters ranging from first-timers to seasoned veterans.

“I was only planning for 14, but I just can’t tell people not to, especially when it’s for a good cause,” Tofa said.

“We could have had even more, but I had to say, ‘No, that’s enough for now’.”

Entrants are matched against an opponent of similar age, weight and ability, and go through a 12-week training camp.

Three-quarters of the money raised will go to the Cancer Society, with the rest going to the boxing association for running costs.

Tofa said some boxers were taking part because their families had been impacted by cancer, while others had just jumped in to have a go.

“There are a couple of 50-year-old women fighting each other [Kerry Munroe and Serena Paranihi] and they are really looking forward to it,” he said.

“This is something they never thought they would ever do. In the beginning, they came and asked if I thought they could do it.

“We talked a lot about facing your fears. If you’re going to run away from it, you’ll be running for the rest of your life.”

Paranihi said the camp had been everything she expected and more.

She is following in the footsteps of her daughter, who boxed in the event last year.

“It was a bit more challenging than I thought it would be, but that’s good. It’s been awesome.

“I’d never boxed before, but I was a fan from afar. It was always something on my bucket list.”

Eddie Tofa has been putting the boxers through their paces for the past 10 weeks, with two more to come. Photo / Bevan Conley

Most bouts feature three two-minute rounds, which was a very long time, Paranihi said.

“I think I’m ready to go. Nerves will be high, I’m sure, but you get out what you put in, that’s what I’m learning.

“It’s for a great cause, and that’s one of the biggies as well. It [cancer] is something that affects a lot of families, and I’m more than happy to get a bop for something like that.”

She will enter the ring to the sound of People Everyday by Arrested Development.

“It’s all about the struggles people have, and that’s the reason I chose it.

“We are just everyday people. We’re getting up there and giving it a go.”

Her opponent across the ring, Munroe, said she had done boxing to keep fit for a number of years, but actually fighting was a different thing altogether.

“This isn’t just about turning up on the night and hoping for the best, there is strategy and commitment. It’s an absolute package,” she said.

Her husband, Craig Munroe, had beaten bowel cancer, and his experience was the reason she was fighting this year, she said.

“Dealing with cancer is a lot more than three two-minute rounds, that’s for sure.”

Munroe, who will be entering the ring to Thunder by Imagine Dragons, said boxing was a mental game as much as it was a physical one.

“I don’t know anything about my opponent and, at this stage, I don’t want to in case I really like her.

“After the fight, I’ll happily have a beer with her, but until then, nope, not interested. I’ve got to stay focused.”

Brendon Lawrence (centre) and Grant Little (right), seen here with coach Egelani Taito, are both taking part in the event.

One of the more experienced boxers on the card is Brendon Lawrence, a veteran of the boxing association’s corporate nights and a gold medallist at last year’s Pan Pacific Masters Games in Australia.

Tofa said an opponent (David Classen) had to be brought in from Palmerston North to face Lawrence.

“The first time Brendon fought [in 2021], no one knew he was such a hard nut. That’s not a secret anymore, though.

“I wanted someone from out of town for him, and David has already had a couple of corporate fights himself.

“The Palmerston North coach asked how tough Brendon was, and I just replied, ‘Very tough’. If he gets punched in the nose, he’s going to come back ten times harder.”

The first month of training camp was always a bit of a shock to new fighters and some needed a bit of reassurance, Tofa said.

“They are doing a bit of sparring and hitting the bag, and say, ‘But I don’t want to hurt anyone’.

“I have to tell them that it’s not a beauty contest. You’ve signed up for boxing and someone is going to hit you in the face.”

The main event features the return of Tofa’s son Viki Tofa, who has been out of the ring for a number of years.

“He’s training really hard down in Dunedin and wants to carry on after this and make his professional debut,” Tofa said.

“As his dad, I’ve pushed him over the years to get back into it, especially as he’s got so much talent, but it just wasn’t the right time. Now it is.”

Viki Tofa will be up against Corey Enoka, who is looking to avenge his loss in the pair’s last super-heavyweight fight in 2017.

“I called up Corey and told him his old mate wants to have another go,” Eddie Tofa said.

“When those two come together, neither of them wants to move backwards. It’ll be a real humdinger to close out the night.”

The Whanganui Boxing Association and the Cancer Society’s corporate fight night kicks off at 6pm on April 28 at Springvale Stadium.

For more information, email whanganuiboxing@gmail.com.