Whanganui athletes shine in 3 Bridges Marathon

More than 700 people entered in the Three Bridges Marathon events over the weekend. Photo / Jonesy Photography

The Pak'nSave 3 Bridges Marathon continues to go from strength to strength, with the Whanganui course record broken over the weekend.

More than 700 people from all over the country entered the various events on Saturday, with 1000-plus spectators cheering them on.

Other than being a bit windy, Whanganui put on a great day weather-wise for the athletes.

Matthew Moloney from Wellington's Scottish Harrier Club won the marathon in a time of 2 hours, 36 minutes and 57 seconds, setting a new course record.

Whanganui's Ellie Bowen set a personal best on her way to second place in the women's marathon with a time of 3:44:52.

Geoff Ferry from Lower Hutt won the males' half marathon, with Whanganui's Liam Jones second.

In the females' half marathon, it was a Whanganui brace at the top with Grace Hessell first and Paula Jackson just behind her in second place.

Michele Allison (Wellington) was fourth with a time of 2:38:25 to claim a New Zealand and Oceania record for her age group.

Whanganui's Bart Ferguson took out the men's quarter marathon title, with local Sandy Lee finishing second in the women's event.

Event organiser Rob Condor said it was a great day out which required the whole community to pull together for it to be a success.

"Whanganui wants to make this a big thing. We thank all the volunteers that came out and helped. They were up at 4am setting up.

"Whanganui put on a great day and showcased our town with class."

The Super Dads finishing the Lets Go! Relay run at the 3 Bridges Marathon. Photo / Jonesy Photography

Condor said without sponsors Pak'nSave, Let's Go Whanganui, McDonalds, Property Brokers, Unichem Whanganui and The Hits, the event wouldn't be possible.

Wanganui Vet Services ran a free sausage sizzle for the day and raised more than $200 for Hospice Whanganui.

Condor thanked everyone for supporting a great day and said they look forward to the event growing next year.

For results on all the weekend's races, visit https://thetimingteamresults.co.nz/pages/event_summary/255/.

Results:

Males' marathon

1st - Matthew Moloney - Wellington - 2:36:57.03

2nd - Gene Rand - Auckland - 2:49:55.95

3rd - Marwane El Kamraoui - Hamilton - 2:52:03.62

4th - Tadhg Ryan-Charleton - Dunedin - 2:54:55.59

5th - Dean Cash - Lower Hutt - 2:54:56.63

Female marathon

1st - Julie Kilbride - Rolleston - 3:44:19.86

2nd - Ellie Bowen - Whanganui - 3:44:52.67

3rd - Emma O'Rourke - New Plymouth -3:49:20.63

4th - Rosie Walsh - Wellington - 4:00:00.23

5th - Pamela Lee - Wellington - 4:09:25.09

Male half

1st - Geoff Ferry - Lower Hutt - 1:14:08.51

2nd - Liam Jones - Whanganui - 1:21:38.74

3rd - Ewen Campbell - Palmerston North - 1:22:34.00

4th - Denis Owen - Palmerston North - 1:23:00.45

5th - Jamie Sicely - Whanganui - 1:25:45.02

Female half

1st - Grace Hessell - Whanganui - 1:31:40.02

2nd - Paula Jackson - Whanganui - 1:34:19.94

3rd - Anna Clare O'Connor - Wellington - 1:35:05.49

4th - Michele Allison - Wellington - 1:38:25.28

5th - Sierra Ryland - Wellington -1:39:33.70