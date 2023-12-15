Hundreds hit the pavements for the Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon event. Photo / Andrew Ninness

OPINION

Sunday was the first Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon event that I have been to and I have to say, I loved it.

It was a bit of a family affair, with my brother Matthew coming over from Australia for it and my sister Kirsten coming from Dunedin. The training they had done in the lead-up to the event was pretty full-on. My brother ran the half and my sister walked it and they were stoked with their times.

I was going to walk the five with my parents. The amount of training that I had done was actually none. Even Mum and Dad take the dog for a walk.

Anyway, as it transpired, we got a DNS. It’s kind of like a did not finish except we didn’t start. The weather turned and Mum and Dad nearly froze, so went home wisely to the heat pump and a hot shower.

I went home glad that I didn’t get the chance to pull a hammy.

We had been there waiting for my brother and sister to finish and boy, what a heart-melter it is at the finish line. Children waiting and watching for their parents and then running or walking the final few metres with them did the soul so much good.

I felt quite emotional at times. Friends running together, serious athletes and workmates, mums, dads,and students who all enter for different reasons gutsing it out.

The organisers need to take a bow, because my brother from Australia said it was one of the best-organised events he has ever run in.

He said everything went on time, the information and signage were perfect, but the most fantastic thing was the motivation from the volunteers on the way around. It made a massive difference to morale.

Just so you know I’m not a complete blob, I have walked a half-marathon before when I lived in Dunedin and boy is that motivation necessary.

Especially when you are getting close to the end and you have blisters the size of onions you can feel forming on your feet.

That being said, the euphoria you feel at completing what you set out to achieve is the thing that was clearly evident on Sunday around Whanganui’s bridges and at Pākaitore Motua Gardens at the Pak’n’Save finish line. You’re tired, can’t walk anymore, but you’re chuffed with yourself.

Whanganui does events so well and this was no exception. People from all over New Zealand and overseas got to see our beautiful awa and experience why this is such a great place to live.