Wellington Light Opera to perform modern-day version of favourite in Whanganui

The Plaintiff (Sharon Yearsley) is not happy when The Defendant (Sam Fisher) states that their marriage was a mistake. Photo / Supplied

Wellington Light Opera is bringing a new take on a old Gilbert and Sullivan favourite to Whanganui.

Trial by Jury - an Operatic Vision by Cynthia Fortitude merges the Gilbert and Sullivan original with additional material by Alison Hodge.

Create a new company, select a beloved light opera, rehearse it under constant threat of Covid-19 lockdowns and then take it on a whirlwind North Island tour.

After many online rehearsals, the newly formed Light Opera Company of Khandallah, Johnsonville And Western Suburbs (The LOCKJAWS) are finally meeting in person their new director, the great New Zealand diva Miss Cynthia Fortitude – on the day of their first performance. Half the cast have gone missing… no-one can find the costumes … and it's show time. Director Miss Fortitude does her best to rally the troops - compromises will have to be made.

What follows is a lively rendition of Gilbert and Sullivan's shortest opera, with all the songs and all the music but a decidedly modern look.

This original take on an old favourite is written and directed by Alison Hodge with musical direction by Michael Vinten and stars Helen Moulder as her alter ego Miss Cynthia Fortitude, the long-suffering director of this eccentric collection of players.

"The music is so witty and the words are highly original and very clever - we didn't want to tamper with that too much," stage director Alison Hodge said.

"But there's no escaping the fact that this Gilbert and Sullivan operetta is 147 years old.

"We wanted to downplay some of the dated content and old-fashioned attitudes by creating a more contemporary feel and adding a NZ context. Using this well-intentioned but bumbling group of performers adds another layer to the satire.

"It also enabled us to get rid of some of the theatrical trappings that so often overpower the singing in traditional productions of Gilbert and Sullivan."

Music director Michael Vinten said it was decided to have only a pianist to accompany the singers.

"Robyn Jacquiery is the perfect choice for this. Her sensitive playing really lets the voices shine and you hear things that are normally buried when there's an orchestra between the audience and the singers. It means we can put the audience much closer to the action and make them more like participants than distant viewers.

"We want to make the music and humour of Gilbert and Sullivan work for a modern audience. This format is ideal for that."

The 70-minute show will be performed at the Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School, at 5pm on Sunday, November 29. Bookings via www.wellingtonlightopera.nz or buy tickets at the door.