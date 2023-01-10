A strong wind watch is in place for Whanganui as Cyclone Hale approaches. Photo / Bevan Conley

While Whanganui has escaped the heavy rain affecting other parts of the country, strong winds are on the way.

Cyclone Hale is approaching the North Island and MetService has issued a strong wind watch alert for coastal Whanganui and South Taranaki.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said although there would be some rain, the wind would be the main concern for the Whanganui district.

“There will be some very strong winds funnelling their way through the Manawatū Gorge,” he said.

“The cyclone should move off to the southeast on Thursday leaving fresh southerlies and cooler temperatures behind.”

Little said it was important to secure objects such as trampolines and outdoor furniture as well as rubbish bins.

“The watch is in place for 23 hours starting from 3am on Wednesday and lasting until 2am Thursday.”

Little said temperatures would be a bit cooler in Whanganui due to the southerly change.

A high of 22C was forecast for Wednesday with strong or gale force southerlies throughout the day and an overnight low of 15C.

“Things will start to improve on Thursday with a few showers in the morning expected to clear in the afternoon.

“The southerlies will be lighter and expected to turn easterly in the afternoon.”

A high of 22C is forecast for Thursday followed by an overnight low of 11C.

“The night temperatures will be noticeably cooler which should make it easier for a good night’s sleep,” Little said.

“Overnight lows of 11C are forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday although the daytime temperatures will be warmer.”

Friday’s forecast is for a partly cloudy day with light southeasterly and a high of 23C and sunny weather is expected on Saturday with a high of 24C.

Fine weather will continue on Sunday with a high of 25C and Monday will also be fine with light winds and a high of 24C.

“Good school holiday weather is forecast for Whanganui next week,” Little said.

“Conditions should be good for families to get out and enjoy lots of outdoor activities.”