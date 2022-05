New Zealand Police said they responded to the crash at around 9am on Saturday, May 7, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

16 May, 2022 04:00 AM Quick Read

New Zealand Police said they responded to the crash at around 9am on Saturday, May 7, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have named the victim of a fatal quad bike accident at Waverley as local 41-year-old Callum John Hickey.

Police said Hickey died on private property in Waverley on Saturday, May 7.

Emergency services were called to the crash just before 9am, but confirmed Hickey died at the scene.

Police said they extended their sympathies to Hickey's families and friends.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.