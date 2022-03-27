Wanganui Renegades with the P2 Twenty20 championship they claimed on February 19. Photo / Supplied

The Wanganui Renegades have done the double as they were confirmed as Premier 2 40-over champions at the culmination of Cricket Wanganui's senior season on Saturday.

Having the final bye of the competition, Renegades ultimately finished two points clear of Tech College Old Boys at the top of the table, despite Tech's big 103-run win over Kaitoke Knight Riders at the Springvale grounds.

In the end, it came down to events during the second P240 round way on November 13, as Tech's game was one of three matches that had to be abandoned due to mid-afternoon rain, the team receiving one point.

Renegades, meanwhile, had managed to dismiss Kaitoke cheaply in less than 20 overs, and with the storm clouds gathering they slogged their way to the winning runs in less than seven overs to pick up three points.

Tech's and Renegade's records were otherwise identical - Tech beating Renegades on December 4, but crucially losing to the Whanganui Collegiate Second XI on March 19, with both sides winning all their other games.

Renegades added the P240 crown to the P2 Twenty20 championship which they claimed back on February 19.

In Saturday's matches, Tech raised an imposing 278-6 from their 40 overs, with Dwayne Maraki (67), Carl Brungar (65) and Sam Roebuck (54) all raising their bats.

Kaitoke were held to 175-7, Tony Waitere (48) and Roger Belliss (47) their top scorers, with Tech's best bowlers being Logan Tutty (3-32) and Paulie Ray (2-27).

While the United-Marist club rivalry in Premier 1 saw Marist win all three fixtures this summer, Treadwell Gordon United Second XI hold sway in Premier 2 after a big 143 run victory over Marist B.

United swept their way to 306-2, on the back of P1 regular Brendon Walker slogging 126 not out in just 65 balls, including no less than 13 sixes.

Zeb Small (90), Campbell McKerras (44), and Carter Hobbs (28no) scored freely, with Marist being one player short in the field.

With only nine wickets available, Marist were dismissed for 163, which included Zak O'Keefe hitting 84 in 49 balls before he was caught off the bowling of Karl Bremer (3-11).

The Wanganui United Thirds were reinforced with a couple of Premier 1 players, but it wasn't enough to prevent an eight wicket loss to Wicket Warriors Whanganui.

United were bowled out for 103, with a handful of batsmen getting starts but not able to carry on, as Gurpreet Singh (4-21) and Antony Coelho (3-24) cleaned them up.

Warriors had the winning runs by the 21st over, with Vinod Chacko (30no), Singh (25) and Coelho (30no) all contributing.

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens picked up a default win over Collegiate 2nd XI.

Coastal Challenge Cup

Either three-time champions Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC or one-time title holders Levin Old Boys will add another Coastal Challenge Cup to their resume after both comfortably negotiated their semifinals on Saturday.

In all Horowhenua-Kapiti playoffs, Paraparaumu beat Kapiti Old Boys by seven wickets, while Levin won a high-scoring game against Weraroa CC by 43 runs.

Levin will host the final at Donnelly Park on Saturday.

Results for March 26

P240

Wanganui United Second XI 306-2 (B Walker 126no, Z Small 90, C McKerras 44, C Hobbs 28) def Marist Bs 163 (Z O'Keefe 84, J Baldwin 22; K Bremer 3-11, R McRae 2-43) by 143 runs.

Wanganui United Thirds 103 (I West 20; G Singh 4-21, A Coelho 3-24) lost to Wicket Warriors Whanganui 105-2 (V Chacko 30no, A Coelho 30no, G Singh 25) by eight wickets.

Tech Old Boys 278-6 (D Maraki 67, C Brungar 65, S Roebuck 54, T Czerwonka 33; M Slade 2-47) def Kaitoke Knight Riders 175-7 (T Waitere 48, R Bellis 47; L Tutty 3-32, P Ray 2-27) by 103 runs.

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens def Whanganui Collegiate Second XI by default.

Bye: Wanganui Renegades.