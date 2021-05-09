Wanganui Croquet prizegiving

Annual Awards winners M Hutchins (left), M White, W Wake, C Hawkins, H Anderson, R Beaven, B Perkins, N Parker & T Coxon (Absent P Thiele & L Beaven).

The Wanganui Croquet Club held its Closing Day at the Victoria Park Greens on Saturday, May 1, with more than 50 members competing in four games of Progressive Golf Croquet for two new trophies, The Pam Payne Memorial Platters, given by Pam's family and made in kauri by local craftsman Deon Hazlehurst.

The Senior winner was Malcolm Hutchins and the Junior, Dot Thiele.

Annual trophy winners were Top Dog (Male Handicap) R Beaven; Val Mitchell Cup (Ladies Handicap) W Wake; Olly's Shield (Open Handicap) M White; Summer Doubles ( Drawn Handicap) B Perkins & L Beaven; Judy Scott Cup (Handicap Index reduction) P Thiele; Winter Singles Cup N Parker; and the Stephen Wenmoth Memorial Shield (best contribution to Club) C Hawkins.

The club championship awards were Novice (Val Grant Trophy) H Anderson; Junior (Crowley Jug) H Anderson; Intermediate (Symes Tray) T Coxon; Senior (Carver Cup) M Huthins; and Open (Jill Gay Trophy) P Thiele.