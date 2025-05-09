Wanganui City Football Club stalwart Cameron (Cambo) Mack (bottom row, centre) was a stalwart of the club.
Whanganui football stalwart Cameron “Cambo” Mack is being remembered as a ”City man through and through”.
Mack died last week at the age of 62.
He was a key figure for Whanganui City FC during the 1980s.
“The powerful thing that happened with his passing was that I got to relive some memories that were tucked away in filing cabinets in my brain that I hadn’t thought about for a while,” former teammate Tony Henderson-Newport said.
“I don’t think any of us are ready when the news comes sideways to say that somebody you used to play football with, know and bump into at the club is no longer there, but the memories are.”
“Wanganui City Football Club became part of his DNA, he was committed, he was a stalwart of the club and he was a City man through and through.”
Mack was made a life member of Wanganui City in 2006.
Wanganui City are inviting all City old boys and Mack’s family and friends to a celebration of his footballing life on Saturday, May 10 from 1pm in the WCFC clubrooms before watching the men’s 1st team at 2.45pm.