Eddie Tofa is bringing corporate boxing back to Whanganui for a third time. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brave members of the Whanganui community will soon be raising money while throwing hands in the boxing ring.

The Wanganui Boxing Association has teamed up with the Cancer Society for its third public event - The Corporate Cancer Challenge.

People aged between 18 and 50 can sign up for a 12-week training camp, before doing battle with a selected opponent over three rounds.

Organiser and coach Eddie Tofa said it would be a lot of hard work, but the cause made it all worth it.

Three-quarters of all funds raised from the event will go to the Cancer Society.

“They thought we would split it 50-50, but I said, ‘I’m the boss and I make the decisions’,” Tofa said.

“We are doing it for them, so that’s where the majority of the money has to go. We are doing all right at the gym.

“I’m hoping people will give it a go and do something for their loved ones.”

Fighters will square off on April 28 at Springvale Stadium.

Headgear is worn in the ring, and each round is two minutes long.

Entrants are matched up against people of similar height, weight, and experience to themselves.

Springvale Stadium was packed to the rafters for the 2021 event. Photo / Mike Tweed

“If they run out of energy, we might be able to cut it down to 1.5-minute rounds,” Tofa said.

The previous corporate nights, in 2021 and 2022, were full to capacity.

“The last one was a lot better than the first, and we are learning more and more as we go along,” Tofa said.

“Hopefully, we can only get better.”

He said both events had around 20 bouts on the card, but in 2022 a few people dropped out as the night drew near - either because of Covid-19 or because they didn’t feel ready enough.

Heading out to do battle under the bright lights could be a bit daunting.

“‘The heartbeat is getting faster and faster’; there were all the excuses under the sun.

“It’s really important not to miss the training. Once you’ve missed one, it feels like there’s a whole lot more you need to do to catch up.

“There have been a couple of broken fingers because of sparring, too.”

Signing up meant making a big commitment, Tofa said.

“You’ve set a goal and you have to be mentally tough. It’s a hard thing to do.

“It’s all about facing your fears.”

He said he was open to working alongside other organisations for corporate nights in the future.

“If they need to raise funds, they can come and talk. We are always there to help.”

Registrations begin at 6pm on January 15 at the Rivercity Boxing Gym, 100 Devon Road.