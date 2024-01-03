Tim Hayes, WAFC coach.

Tim Hayes has been appointed as coach for Whanganui Athletic Football Club, bringing with him experience in playing semi-professional football in England.

“I joined Whanganui Athletic in 1988 while at School in Whanganui,” he told Whanganui Midweek. “The school had training sessions with the Athletic legend Ken Dugdale and that enabled playing at the club.

“Beyond coaching from Ken, I was also able to play alongside some legends of Whanganui football and was guided by so many of them. It was a lesson in the depth of quality in the sport and I was lucky to have guidance from people at the club such as Grant Benson, Teddy, Chopper, Johnny Flexen, Carl Crafer and Gilbert Roberts just to name a few.

“All of the great people through that time set my journey as a player but also why the Wanganui Athletic Football Club was such a good club to be part of.

“Naturally given the quality of players in Whanganui it was very tough to break into the Central League side and after a handful of appearances, I was lucky enough to be given an opportunity at Whanganui City under another Whanganui legend, Robert Blok,” he said.

Hayes’ two seasons at Whanganui City were very successful and as with his time at Athletic, he was able to make lifelong friends while improving as a player. Post Whanganui was full-time work which took him to Wellington where he eventually played National League with Miramar and Wellington United. Working again with some of the country’s top players and coaches who taught him a huge amount about the game.

“After Wellington, I went to England to work and finished by breaking into semi-professional football—another time to learn more about the game and different ways of playing,” he said.

“After England, it was a return to Whanganui. Despite everything achieved to date it was then the privilege to play with, and be coached by, Whanganui Athletic legend Shane Wye—another huge learning experience from an exceptional player, coach and person.

“Over the past few years, I have been able to play alongside, and against, many of the players now leading the sport in Whanganui. In every year of my 35-year journey since first joining Athletic, I have played games with many great footballers, Whanganui players past and present rank very highly in the best of all of these.

“Recently I have ventured into Coaching (Whanganui Collegiate School) under the guidance of Matt Calvert. Matt is an excellent player and an excellent coach but he is also a fantastic teacher of how to coach, which enabled a very quick development for myself into that role.

“Whanganui has been lucky to attract someone of this quality to Whanganui and the job in hand is to ensure all of Matt’s excellent work is continued and the club continues to grow and match achievement with ambition. I know he has given me the basis to assist the team over the coming season.

“The year ahead is full of promise given the quality of players throughout the club and the quality of players coming through in the youth age groups. For me personally, it is also something to look forward to due to the wider Whanganui football community that is littered with great people across all of the clubs that all always supportive, regardless of the team colours.

“The support most clubs gave while I was coaching Collegiate was staggering and I know that will continue with this role. I owe so many in the city for some great memories both as a player and a coach to this point, I am looking forward to creating the next set of these memories.

“I look forward to a close working relationship with the other coaches, players and managers in the club but in particular my ‘brother’ Andrew MacPherson and the Senior Women’s side.

“I fully appreciate the devasting loss for my Cosmos brothers of the star player. I have enjoyed my time with all of you, when I started at the club 35 years ago Cosmos was an aspiration given the quality of the players in the side at that time. Another example of how much things have changed over the years,” he said.