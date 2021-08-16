Volunteers needed in Whanganui

Seasoned volunteers on the Volunteer Whanganui raffle team Janet Worfolk and Chrissie Bensman showed Mayor Hamish McDouall the ropes of selling raffles. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Volunteer Whanganui supports 102 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers.

Here are some positions that are available:

Urgent Job Vacancies – Volunteer Whanganui

· Library Assistant

· Gardener

· Art Group Facilitator

· Market Assistant

· Awareness Month Raffle Sellers

· Raffle Coordinator

· Committee Member/ Administrator

· Pot Scrubber

· Community Fridge Assistant

· Hostel Hand

· Studio Assistant

· Library Shelver

· Telephone Operator

· Lawn Mower

· Parent Coach

· Dial the Newsreader

· Opp Shop Sorter/ Cleaner

· Driver

· Homework Group/ After- School Group Facilitator

· Art Tutors Assistant

· Library Staff

· Annual Appeal Co-ordinator

· Raffle Ticket Seller

· Annual Street Collector

· Club Publicity Coordinator

· Grants Coordinator

· Fundraising Coordinator

· Team Manager/Leader Special Olympics

· Sports Assistant Special Olympics

· Assistant Swimming Coach

· Casual Receptionist/ Administrator

· Board Member/ Fundraising Co-ordinator

· Board Member/ Publicity Officer

· On-Call Dial the News Reader

· Health Shuttle Driver

· Health Shuttle Companion

· Op Shop Manager

· Outdoor Gardener

· Indoor Bowls/ Bocce Coach

· General Grounds Handyman

· Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

· Meals on Wheels Driver

· School Sailing Co-ordinator

· Internet banking/Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor

· Ground Maintenance Worker

· Visiting Older People

· Wanganui Community Patrol

· Sports Coaches

· Tram Conductors/ Motorman

· Horse Groomer & Handler

If you are interested in any of these Volunteer positions please come and see us.

Room 110, 60 Ridgway Street, Community House, "The old post office building" Wanganui

Opening hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 4pm. Ph (06) 3479430 Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz