Volunteer Whanganui supports 104 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:
Urgent Job Vacancies – Volunteer Whanganui
• Cancer Society Gardener
• Swim Club Co-ordinators
• Walking Tour Guide
• Shuttle Cleaner
• Walking Companion
• Retail – Op Shop Whanganui East
• Retail – Op Shop Gonville
• Alexa (Voice) Support Person
• Library Assistant
• Gardener
• Art Group Facilitator
• Market Assistant
• Committee Member/ Administrator
• Community Fridge Assistant
• Hostel Hand
• Library Shelver
• Telephone Operator
• Lawn Mower
• Parent Coach
• Op Shop Sorter/ Cleaner
• Driver
• Homework Group/ After-School Group Facilitator
• Club Publicity Co-ordinator
• Grants Co-ordinator
• Fundraising Co-ordinator
• Team Manager/Leader Special Olympics
• Sports Assistant Special Olympics
• Assistant Swimming Coach
• Receptionist
• Board Member/ Fundraising Co-ordinator
• Board Member/ Publicity Officer
• On-Call Dial the News Reader
• Health Shuttle Driver
• Health Shuttle Companion
• Outdoor Gardener
• Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers
• General Grounds Handyman
• Meals on Wheels Driver
• Internet banking/Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor
• Visiting Older People
• Wanganui Community Patrol
• Tram Conductors/ Motorman
• Horse Groomer & Handler
Come and see us:
Room 110, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building", Whanganui
Opening hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 4pm. Ph (06) 3479430 Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz