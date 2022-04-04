Volunteer Whanganui supports 104 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

Urgent Job Vacancies — Volunteer Whanganui

· Cancer Society Gardener

· Creative Communities Scheme Assessor

· Swim Club Co-ordinators

· Walking Tour Guide

· Dial the Newsreader

· Shuttle Cleaner

· Walking Companion

· Retail — Op Shop Whanganui East

· Retail — Op Shop Gonville

· Alexa (Voice) Support Person

· Library Assistant

· Gardener

· Art Group Facilitator

· Market Assistant

· Committee Member/ Administrator

· Community Fridge Assistant

· Hostel Hand

· Library Shelver

· Telephone Operator

· Lawn Mower

· Parent Coach

· Opp Shop Sorter/ Cleaner

· Driver

· Homework Group/ After- School Group Facilitator

· Club Publicity Co-ordinator

· Grants Co-ordinator

· Fundraising Co-ordinator

· Team Manager/Leader Special Olympics

· Sports Assistant Special Olympics

· Assistant Swimming Coach

· Receptionist

· Board Member/ Fundraising Co-ordinator

· Board Member/ Publicity Officer

· On-Call Dial the News Reader

· Health Shuttle Driver

· Health Shuttle Companion

· Outdoor Gardener

· Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

· General Grounds Handyman

· Meals on Wheels Driver

· Internet banking/Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor

· Visiting Older People

· Wanganui Community Patrol

· Tram Conductors/ Motorman

· Horse Groomer & Handler

During the red setting, Community House building is locked. We are working in the building and registering and referring by appointment only.

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions please call us and we can schedule an appointment time to come and see us.

Room 110, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building", Wanganui. Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 9am-4pm. Ph (06) 3479430. Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.