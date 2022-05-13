Mayors Taskforce for Jobs Rangitīkei co-ordinator James Towers (left) with Ngaire-Ann Takimoana and her manager Gavin Zander. Photo / Supplied

A regional unemployment recovery programme has helped Marton's Ngaire-Ann Takimoana on her journey to a leadership position on a prominent Rangitīkei farm.

In 2020, Takimoana was a seasonal worker at a meat processing plant in Marton and when her seasonal job was over, she struggled to get by.

She had been out of work for months before she found the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) Community Recovery Programme.

The programme is a partnership between the MTFJ and the Ministry of Social Development to provide rural councils with funding to target unemployment in their regions.

Takimoana took a Mahi Tahi training course run by the Rangitīkei District Council through the Community Recovery Programme.

The MTFJ also provided her with trial employment at Waitatapia Farming, as well as gear for the job and transport.

Her drive, ethics and ability led Waitatapia to hire her permanently and, two years later, Takimoana is the second in command of her team at the farm, which produces food for Spiers Foods in Rangitīkei.

Takimoana said she was thankful to the MTFJ for opening her career path.

"If it wasn't for them helping me get this job, I wouldn't have known it existed.

"I feel like this job has changed me for the better and it really challenges me."

Her manager, Gavin Zander, said it had been a pleasure seeing Takimoana mature and grow on the farm.

"The staff look up to her and she's thriving at the challenge of leading the team," Zander said.

The farm had taken on a number of employees through the Community Recovery Programme, he said.

"They've all been a bit lost before they came here, it gives them a good start in the workforce even if they move on to another job later."

The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs is a nationwide network of New Zealand mayors working together to have all young people aged 16-25 engaged in employment, education, training or other positive activities in their communities.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Foster said the success of the Community Recovery Programme had been of great benefit to his region.

"This initiative ... just has to continue into the future – it's one of the best social initiatives council has undertaken in the 18 years I have been involved in local government."

Last year more than 1300 youth and Covid-19 displaced workers were placed in sustainable employment in rural New Zealand as part of the Community Recovery Programme.

This year, the councils that are part of the MTFJ are on track to exceed last year's employment targets and some councils, including the Rangitīkei District Council, have already exceeded their targets.