Students checking out the campus on open day at UCOL Te Pūkenga Whanganui. Photo / Steve Carle

Showcasing both national and international opportunities for students at UCOL Te Pūkenga Whanganui was a successful open day held at the campus on Wednesday, August 9.

“Our students come from everywhere,” said UCOL manager Bronwyn Paul. “There are students enrolling in our Creative Programme from Christchurch, a large roll of Pasifika students in the Nursing Programme, 30 nurses came from India at the beginning of the year to get a Clinical Assessment Programme, and a student in the Creative Programme has come all the way from Catalina Island in California.

The 2023 UCOL Te Te Pūkenga graduation held at the War Memorial Centre.

“Tutors have come from different parts of the world, such as Andres Salinas - born in Texas - a design tutor who moved here 22 years ago. Debbie Hahn, a design tutor, from Colorado, studied in New York and has been here for over 23 years.

“Kate Sellar is an award-winning tutor, Cecilia Kumeroa has her works displayed in the art gallery, all designed by her. Andrea du Chatenier is a world-recognised sculpture artist.”

Tutors bring both academic and practical skills from working in respective industries.

Kaumātua John Maihi giving a karakia at the 2023 UCOL graduation.

“The students here are not sitting in lecture theatres with 200 students taking notes. They are actually in classrooms, kitchens, beauty studios, or hairdressing salons, and they’re learning the skills that apply to the theory they’ve learned,” Paul said.

“Some of the courses apply to services industries, creative industries, manufacturing and technology, construction and infrastructure, and social and community services.

UCOL Te Pūkenga former acting CEO Brian Trott presenting 2023 Valedictorian Celone Tuka with her Nursing degree, watched on by Dean for Nursing, Penny O'Leary.

“We offer glass art and fashion, whereas few other tertiary institutes do - it’s a huge point of difference to Whanganui. People are looking at more sustainable ways to create fashion, right here in Whanganui.

“Our fashion students have just been exhibiting and sent their garments down to Hokonui in Gore, a huge annual fashion show. Our students were accepted for that - it’s not easy to get accepted - we’re very proud of them.

Bronwyn Paul, manager, UCOL Te Pūkenga Whanganui. Photo / Steve Carle

“One of our Gold Star programmes is nursing, for Bachelor of Nursing, which supports our health. During Covid, a lot of those students were asked to support hospital services.”

Student Success

Coral Hanna is the Student Success Team manager at UCOL Te Pūkenga Whanganui. Photo / Steve Carle

“One of our stars on this campus is our Student Success Team, covering health - physical and mental, academic, study support, and research assistance. So many of our students would not be able to carry on with their studies if it wasn’t for the support of this team,” Paul said.

Coral Hanna is the Student Success manager and was there assisting students to plant a seed. “We are nurturing and growing people so they can reach their goals and aspirations at UCOL,” she said.

The original brick road going through the campus, with walls where you can see the marks from carriages on the side

Students have a large library, with help and support particularly for finding resources for assignments. There is help for using computers on hand and a lot of online resources available.

“The name of our campus was gifted to us by John Maihi - Matapihi ki te Ao - meaning “windows of opportunity to the world”. John is our Kaumātua,” Paul said.

“The modern design of the buildings has been skilfully blended with heritage buildings, a real asset for Whanganui. A feature is the original brick road going through the campus, with walls where you can see the marks from carriages on the side.”