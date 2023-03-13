Terry Dowdeswell says U3A could be the answer to a lot of questions. Photo / Paul Brooks

What do you do when you’ve done everything? Perhaps you’re retired and looking for something interesting?

Why not join U3A?

Between 1pm and 3pm this Friday, March 17, U3A is hosting an Open Day afternoon tea at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Glasgow St (towards the river end). Representatives from many different groups will welcome you and discuss the range of subjects they cover, be it the arts, travel, music, the sciences, books, writing, cinema and more. Whatever your interest, it is likely there is something for you. And even if not, we could help you set up a group of your own.

U3A (University of the 3rd Age) Whanganui is not a university at all, but a collection of like-minded people who have perhaps finished their main careers, and are now looking for other interesting things to do. You need no qualifications other than an interest in life and plenty of curiosity. We are a friendly bunch and are looking forward to meeting new and interesting people.

Group convenors will be in attendance to answer questions, or just chat.

This is all about keeping your mind active, extending life experience and learning, or simply enjoying something new, or that you’ve always wanted to explore further.

All you need to do is turn up. There is ample parking close by.

The Details

What: U3A Open Day

When: Friday, March 17, 1 - 3pm

Where: St Andrew’s Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: Ring Vicki on 027 222 3909