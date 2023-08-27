The permanent roundabout is scheduled to open in mid-2024.

A new road layout outside RNZAF Base Ōhakea will open this week.

Two temporary roads have been built around the construction site of a new double-laned roundabout at the intersection of Pukenui Rd and State Highway 3.

A temporary roundabout will be installed on the state highway overnight on Tuesday, so motorists can turn safely into the new Pukenui temporary road.

While the work is carried out, there will be a speed limit of 30km/h.

The western temporary road, which will be used mostly by Defence Force staff to enter and exit the base, is expected to open on Wednesday. The old Pukenui Rd intersection will then be closed.

The second temporary road - on the eastern side of the state highway - will be sealed early next week and, weather permitting, will open by the end of the week.

Once in use, all traffic on SH3 between Bulls and Sanson will be rerouted from the highway to the temporary road.

The design allows for contractors to be safely separated from traffic while the permanent roundabout is being built. It will be in place until the new roundabout is completed in mid-2024.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, from 2011 to 2020 there were 83 crashes on the 6.4km stretch of road between the two towns, with 14 people seriously injured and 23 people receiving minor injuries.

In April, Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure delivery Rob Partridge said the project aimed to future-proof the road, reduce crashes and prevent deaths and serious injuries.

“Currently, an average of 15,000 vehicles drive this stretch of road every day, and it’s a vital link to the central and lower North Island.”

Fulton Hogan is the contractor for the project.