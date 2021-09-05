Touched by an Angel: We are all in this together

"The beautiful thing about life is that we will never reach an age where there is nothing left to learn, see or be; it's magical, really." - Dulce Ruby

It seems a long time since I wrote and now my angels encourage me to consider it time, time to express my thoughts in words. When I last wrote I finished with, "Remember my friends, life isn't always easy, it's challenging, almost impossible at times", and that is still true.

Memories of the challenging time of 9/11, another anniversary.

My thoughts go back to leaving New York in late August, 2001, only a few weeks before and being in Canada with closed borders, watching the carnage, devastation and fear broadcast around the world - wanting to be home, but not able to fly back.

Now here in New Zealand, the stabbing at LynnMall reminding us all that there are people so unbalanced that they will kill.

I have another memory of a young father. He was a refugee from Iran trying to live in this new land. He believed himself to be watched all the time by the authorities, that his calls were recorded, and his every moment followed.

We tried to get him help from the Mental Health line, but he was afraid and unwilling to allow anyone to meet him or to assess him. He died alone in the carpark of LynnMall at his own hands and left a young wife and two little girls in a strange land. Life isn't easy … almost impossible for some.

Now that is where we all come in. We are all in this together – "they are us", we are them.

Our wisdom can come in many forms and from many places. I like the concept from the Ojibwe, an Anishinaabe or first nation people in what is currently southern Canada and the northern Midwestern United States.

The Ojibwe speak of the "Four Hills of Life" - the path we walk through the seasons of life, the springtime of youth to the winter of old age - from child, to adult, to maturity and to elder.

These are the hills we climb along the way, the challenges we face and the responsibilities we accept. The path is not always easy; some of us lose our way. We all at some time question the meaning of life.

Our Angels sit close and encourage us to walk the good path through the seasons of life, to commit to values and to fulfil our goals. In doing this the meaning of life finds us.

So, my friends, whatever season you are in, be it a child, an adult, in maturity or an elder, remember there is always something to learn, be it how we respond to the challenges of life or what our responsibilities are for each other. We are in this together.

Arohanui.

Shirley-Joy