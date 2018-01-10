Auckland opener Anna Browning falls for just four runs, while Wellington wicket keeper Sam Mackinder watches the bails fall. Auckland won by 108 runs.

Auckland opener Anna Browning falls for just four runs, while Wellington wicket keeper Sam Mackinder watches the bails fall. Auckland won by 108 runs.

Defending champions Auckland remained the only unbeaten team after Wednesday's morning session at the annual Cricket Express national under-15 girls' tournament in Whanganui.

With only the afternoon session in front of them, the Auckland girls looked odds on to make the final on Thursday, probably against Canterbury, who had only dropped one match during the week.

On Wednesday morning Auckland lost the toss and was reluctantly put into bat with the skies threatening rain.

The early loss of opener Anna Browning for four runs things were not looking bright. But the team soon rallied putting on 166 for the loss of just three wickets at the end of the 30 overs against Wellington, who had been tied in second with Canterbury in tournament standings.

Fellow Auckland opener Prue Catton led the charge retiring on 55, although Ruby Worrell put on a great show smashing 46 from 46 balls, including nine boundaries before getting caught.

Wellington wicket keeper Sam Mackinder tried valiantly with the bat but only manage top scoring with 17 runs.

Frances Jonas was lethal taking four wickets for just eight runs from her six overs for Auckland.

Khush Patel, who co-coaches Auckland alongside Maia Bouchier, knows full well what doors open through involvement with the under-15 tournament and Whanganui's Festival of Cricket.

Not only did the now 22-year-old play in the U15 and U18 tournaments, but she has both managed and coaches Auckland sides at the Whanganui festival.

Patel has gained employment with Auckland Cricket and still plays for the wider Auckland women's squad with aspirations of making the Hearts and ultimately the White Ferns.

"I vividly recall playing at the U15 and the U18 tournaments and I've also been here twice as manager and now as a co-coach," Patel said.

'We managed a win last season going through unbeaten and we remain unbeaten so far this year. The girls are playing well, particularly with the bat. There are a couple of strong teams here though."

Canterbury (206/6) beat Northern Districts (126/8), by 80 runs on Wednesday morning with Grace Ansell retiring with a half century, while Northern opener Makayla Templeton also retired on 52.

Central Districts (173/8) clawed back a 71 run win against Otago (102/10). CD opener Sophie Kersten top scored with 33, while Flora Devonshire took two wickets for five runs off her three overs.

CD and Wellington were tied on eight points in third with CD have the better run rate after morning play.

Meanwhile, in Tuesday afternoon's session Auckland demolished Otago by 10 wickets.

Batting first Otago could only muster 57 runs before being bundled out by Auckland in the 24th over.

In a dismal innings seven Otago batters were out for a duck, while Isabel Parry, playing well down the order, managed 25.

Breeane Illing was the best of the Auckland bowlers claiming three wickets for just two runs from her three overs. Browning, Jonas and Lune Strydom took two wickets each.

In reply with the bat Auckland opener Libby Easterbrook took the lead role smashing 46 not out from 34 balls, including seven boundaries. Fellow opener Strydom played a supporting role with 10 not out from 19 balls. The pair reached 61 in just 8.5 overs.

The Central Districts girls suffered their second loss of the tournament going down to Canterbury by 36 runs on Tuesday afternoon.

Canterbury scored 157/9 from the allotted 30 overs, while CD fell short in the chase when all out for 117 after 29 overs.

The first four Canterbury batters made double figures with opened Ellena Firth top scoring with 38.

Devonshire was best of the CD bowlers taking 3/22 off six overs. With the bat Ashtuti Kumar top scored with 39 for CD.

Wellington (158/7) beat Northern Districts (147/10) by nine runs with Georgia Plimmer top scoring for the capital with a half century. Kayley Knight and Bayleigh Colbert took two wickets each for Northern.