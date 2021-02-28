Tight competition in senior men's tennis

Tim McKenzie

Battling it out in the Whanganui Tennis Club senior men's championships on Sunday, February 21, Sasha Milentijevic-Vague, from Whanganui Collegiate School who captured the secondary school title earlier in the day, played Tim McKenzie.

Tim McKenzie played junior and senior reps for Whanganui while helping head coach Kyle Butters run the tennis at Whanganui Collegiate School and the Wanganui Tennis Club in his spare time.

Sasha Milentijevic-Vague

The first set was thrilling with each player breaking each other's serves multiple times, finding themselves at 5-5 before Tim pulled away, winning the set 7-5.

The second set Tim used his trademark inside out topspin putting pressure on the younger Sasha, pulling away to a 4-0 lead before Sasha fought back to 4-2. After a couple of exciting tight games Tim went on to take the prestigious title 7-5 6-2.

It was a great exhibition of tennis with both players fighting admirably. This is Tim's first singles title at the club, he will be watching Sasha's ability over the next year with a rematch surely to come next time around.

Other results included Sasha Milentijevic-Vague winning the Secondary School competition, with Whanganui High School's Year 9 student Ruby McIntyre winning both the Secondary School Girls and Club women's final.

Poon Punnarujawong, from Whanganui Collegiate School beat Mataamua Amoroa-Biddle (Whanganui City College) in the S10 competition final and Pat McNamara beat Mark Wilson 6-2 6-1 in the B-grade final.

Jack Butters also captured the primary/intermediate trophy triumphing over Lucas Miller 4-2 4-1 in the final.