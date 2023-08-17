Walid Mahmoud in the new block at AFFCO Imlay. Photo / Bevan Conley

Walid Mahmoud in the new block at AFFCO Imlay. Photo / Bevan Conley

A three-year construction project at the AFFCO Imlay meat plant in Castlecliff has been completed, with a new office and amenities block ready to go.

Plant manager Walid Mahmoud said it was part of a five-year plan to modernise the facility.

“It (involves) renovation, modernisation and automation around the site,” he said.

The new block includes a new reception area and offices for administration staff, as well as changing rooms, a laundry, a canteen and a dining area for workers.

The dining area has been soundproofed and allows for a large amount of natural light.

“The worker’s comfort is the main objective for us, we try to make sure everything is as up-to-date and modern as it can be because we’re looking another 40-50 years ahead,” Mahmoud said.

The dining area of the new block. Photo / Bevan Conley

The block also brings together facilities that were previously spread across the plant in separate buildings.

From planning to construction to completion, it took three years to build.

“It is part of all businesses around the world, just making sure we reduce the cost and increase the efficiency around the plant,” he said.

Mahmoud said the last few years had presented the same issues for AFFCO as it had with many other businesses - the impact of Covid-19 and rising inflation increasing the cost of raw material and production.

“Currently we’re getting through, we’re doing alright.

“All we’re interested in is making sure the business keeps going, keeping the people working, keeping their jobs running,” he said.

The plant was deemed an essential business and operated through the pandemic with protective measures in place.

He said AFFCO was more focused on the export market so looking to the future, the business would continue to establish itself internationally and bring New Zealand meat to the world.

