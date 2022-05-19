St John, Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to a two-car crash in Hunterville this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person in a critical condition has been airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital following a car crash in Hunterville on Friday morning.

St John, Police and Fire & Emergency NZ responded to the crash at 6.50am.

A Fire and Emergency representative said the two-car crash happened on State Highway 1 near Kotukutuku Rd.

Fire crews had to remove one person from a car.

A St John representative said two ambulances, one manager, one first response unit and one helicopter responded.

One person was airlifted in critical condition, and two people were transported by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital in a minor and moderate condition respectively.

A police representative said the road has been reopened and traffic was reported as heavy but flowing.

Police thanked motorists for their patience and asked people to drive to the conditions and try not to make up time on their commutes following the delays.