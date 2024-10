A crash on SH1 in Waiouru resulted in three patients being airlifted by two helicopters to Waikato Hospital.

Three people, two in a serious condition, were airlifted to Waikato Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Waiouru.

A police spokesman said they responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH1 and Paradise Valley Rd about 1.15am on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Alison Munn said a vehicle had rolled off the road.

“Nobody was trapped.”

Fire crews from Waiouru, Tūrangi and Ohakune responded and set up a helicopter landing zone.