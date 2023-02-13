Mobile phones can make seniors mobile. Photo / 123rf

I have an important message for all seniors. The “mobile” in “mobile phones” now refers to how mobile it makes us, rather than how mobile the phones are.

Mobility decreases as we age. No matter how active we are, some things become more difficult, even impossible at times. Smartphones, laptops and other internet-capable devices allow us to find alternative methods of doing things. We can use them to do some of our walking for us. We can save time, save money, meet friends, plan holidays, in fact, just about anything at all, and all from the comfort of our own home.

However, many of us still struggle to take full advantage of the real and very useful benefits communication technology has to offer. From internet banking (in my view the safest way to bank when you know how) to visiting your doctor and keeping vital health records always with us, to video calls with family, there’s so much that can improve your life.

So, what’s stopping us? For many older people it is fear. There are many fears. For instance, the fear of being scammed, taken for a ride, or perhaps being abused on social media. The list is long; however, it hides a much bigger truth. There is in fact nothing much to fear.

The biggest fear is fear itself. And the way to overcome it is education.

Now, the thought of more education, yet again, can also spark fear in older people. This internet stuff seems so different to the way we are used to doing things and we don’t want to appear dumb. Well, have I got news for you! You are just as bright as you ever were, a little slower, like me perhaps, but just as bright.

With learning comes confidence and with confidence comes the realisation that, with this new technology, you can do almost anything you can dream of. And why not enjoy life? I’m picking that you’ve earned it.

SeniorNet Whanganui is staffed by seniors. We are all volunteers, and we teach you at your own pace, often one on one, always with respect.

Why not give us a call? Take up the challenge and learn to feel young again.

And an appeal to the young? Please, back up this message. Talk to your parents, grandparents too. Tell them I’m right. Encourage them to give SeniorNet a call. They’ll thank you for it.