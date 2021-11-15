The Dibley team is back at Whanganui's Amdram Theatre

Stage manager Jacqui McKenzie and director Chris McKenzie watch as the cast of The Vicar of Dibley rehearse. Photo / Christina Emery



They say good things come to those who wait, and so we have waited and waited, and Amdram Musical Theatre is excited to announce the return of the phenomenal cast and crew of The Vicar of Dibley.

A Vicar of Dibley Christmas – The Second Coming is running from November 25 to December 5 at Amdram Theatre in Guyton St.

Director Chris McKenzie says, "it has been an absolute pleasure returning to Dibley. Our original cast has all returned and they have slipped back into their roles so easily, making every rehearsal an absolute joy. Personally, I think the sequel is funnier than the original and that's saying something because the first effort was a riot. I would encourage people to get their tickets early. You don't want to miss this one."

The 2019 show left us with many questions - Did Geraldine heed David's request to stay on as the vicar? How did Hugo and Alice enjoy their honeymoon and did Owen actually go with them as their personal videographer? Has Mrs Cropley poisoned Jim or Frank with her unique cooking?

Tools of the trade. Photo / Christina Emery

Production Manager Christina Emery says: "from the very first read-through, the cast were back in character and living larger than life. By the time we'd finished on that first evening we were all crying with laughter and so excited about what was to unfold. It may have been two years, but the passion and finesse each person brought to the first play shines brightly through this one as well."

The details

What: Vicar of Dibley Christmas - The Second Coming. A stage play by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter, adapted from the original TV series by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer. With kind permission of Tiger Aspect Productions.

When: November 25 to December 5 at Amdram Theatre in Guyton St.

Tickets: Book through www.iticket.co.nz or via the i-Site Visitors Centre on Taupo Quay.