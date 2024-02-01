Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

The Chronicle Q&A: Whanganui former cooking tutor Gina Guigou on a love of food, lifestyle and how she learned to read

Whanganui Chronicle
By Annabel Reid
6 mins to read
Gina Guigou is exploring new challenges after teaching cooking at Whanganui UCOL for 30 years.

Gina Guigou is exploring new challenges after teaching cooking at Whanganui UCOL for 30 years.

After 30 years of teaching students to cook at Te Pūkenga Whanganui UCOL, Gina Guigou continues to explore her passion for food and share her knowledge. She answers questions from Annabel Reid.

What was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle