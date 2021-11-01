The 90% Project: Whanganui DHB broadens vaccination clinics

The Whanganui DHB is broadening it's vaccination clinics around the region, in an attempt to boost vaccination rates over 90 per cent. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Health Board is putting on more Covid-19 vaccination events in an attempt to boost the region's jab rate.

The DHB hosted vaccination events over the weekend at locations throughout the community.

That included the Heartland Championship match between Whanganui and North Otago.

The DHB also hosted a clinic at Cullinane College and another clinic on Rangiora Street in Castlecliff.

In the coming days, the DHB plans to continue that outreach, including hosting a pop-up clinic at a Whanganui petrol station, allowing residents to get vaccinated as they fill up their vehicle.

As the region's vaccination rate rises, the DHB said its focus will now shift to people who haven't yet actively presented for vaccination.

A DHB spokesperson said there were experts at every vaccination clinic willing to answer questions from those needing further information.

"Professionals are always on hand to discuss concerns, answer questions and provide advice and comfort," the spokesperson said.

"We are all in this together, and the best response to protect our rohe is to get the vaccination.

"Let's spend summer with our loved ones and whānau, not in lockdowns."

As at November 1, a total of 38,881 people, or 68 per cent of the Whanganui DHB population, were fully vaccinated.

A further 12,641 doses are required for the region to hit the 90 per cent target, the Ministry of Health said.

Upcoming vaccination clinics

November 2:

• Te Rito Vaccination Hub – 9am – 4pm - 62 Victoria Ave, Whanganui

• Central City Pharmacy - 1:30pm – 4:30pm - 121 Victoria Avenue, Whanganui

• Living Waters Medical - 8:30am – 4pm - 5 Rakau Road, Castlecliff, Whanganui

• St Josephs Hall, St Mary's Parish - 10am – 4pm - 1 Campbell Street, Whanganui

• Te Mataphi/Bulls Community Centre - 9:30am – 3:30pm - 4 Criterion Street. Bulls

November 3:

• Te Rito Vaccination Hub – 9am – 4pm - 62 Victoria Ave, Whanganui

• Central City Pharmacy - 1:30pm – 4:30pm -121 Victoria Avenue, Whanganui

• Living Waters Medical - 8:30am – 4pm - 5 Rakau Road, Castlecliff, Whanganui

• Caltex Whanganui - 9am – 3:30pm - 241 Victoria Ave, Whanganui

• Hunterville Town Hall - 10am-3pm - 19 Bruce St, Hunterville

• The Centre Raetihi - 10:30-3pm - 14-16 Seddon St, Raetihi