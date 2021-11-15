The 90% Project: Top Towns - Whanganui & Ruapehu holding, South Taranaki rising

The Whanganui District is sitting at 48th place when it comes to the nationwide race to 90 per cent full vaccination. Photo / NZME

Whanganui is sitting steady in the race to 90 per cent full vaccination while South Taranaki is rising, according to the latest Ministry of Health data.

Whanganui continues to sit 48, the same position as Friday's update, with 73.5 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

The wider Whanganui District Health Board needs to deliver 9258 doses to reach the 90 per cent vaccinated milestone, with 3714 people yet to receive a single dose.

The biggest mover in the latest rankings was the South Taranaki District, jumping three spots to 52nd position.

So far, South Taranaki has fully vaccinated 72.3 per cent of its population, while 12.8 per cent have had only one dose.

The Rangitīkei District dropped in its position, moving to number 38 with 75.5 per cent of the district's population fully vaccinated. A further 9.4 per cent of residents have had their first dose only.

Meanwhile, no gain is evident for the Ruapehu District, which holds its position as the third-worst performing district in the country, sitting at number 64.

Just 65.9 per cent of the Ruapehu population is fully vaccinated, while 12.3 per cent have had one dose.

A total of 21.8 per cent of the district's eligible population remain without a single dose of the vaccine - the fourth-highest unvaccinated population in the country.