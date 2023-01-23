People help each other to cross the shallow Turakina River to Koitiata on the summer programme.

With less than a week to go, organisers are already declaring the 2023 Whanganui Summer Programme a success but they say seats are still available for remaining events, apart from the fully-booked Rangitikei heritage tour.

Events have mostly been well-supported, trustee Dave Scoullar says. Organisers are happy to take walk-ups - people who turn up at the bus on the day, provided they have cash.

A major event in terms of numbers was the trip to Corliss Island in the lower Whanganui River. At low tide about 60 people waded across to explore the island.

Earlier, on the beach walk from the Whangaehu River to Koitiata, there was also a successful low-tide crossing of the Turakina River. It was great to see the way people helped each other in these crossings, Dave said.

The remaining summer programme events are:

Wednesday, January 25 - Whanganui Collegiate School Museum and historic buildings. The fully-guided tour includes the school’s museum, Big School and the chapel. Time: 4.30pm. Adult $5 cash • Child $2 cash. Follow the signs from the main entrance, Liverpool St. Register at Museum@collegiate.school.nz or by text to 0274 812 324

Thursday, January 26 - Dawson Falls. Sturdy footwear and rainwear. BYO morning and afternoon tea and lunch. Dawson Falls in Te Papakura o Taranaki (formerly Egmont National Park) offers many self-guided walking opportunities on well-formed tracks. Returning home, visit the beautiful Hollard Gardens and an amazing horse ornament collection. Depart 8am, return approximately 5pm. Adult $47, child $23.

Friday, January 27 - up the Waitotara Valley. BYO lunch, snacks and drinks. Driving to the end of the Waitotara Valley with many yarns about rural life continues to be popular. Stops include the Ngamatapouri Hall, Mangapapa Station woolshed on Makakaho Road, St Hilda in the Wood Church and the Larsen farm at the top of the valley. Depart 9am, return approximately 5.30pm. Adult $35, child $17.

Saturday, January 28 - experience the Quaker Settlement. This 48-year-old intentional community continues to seek sustainable solutions for day-to day living. A one-hour guided tour of the award-winning community buildings (including solar array), food forest, flax collection and merging native forest followed by afternoon tea (provided). Meet at 76 Virginia Road at 1.30pm. Adult $10 cash • Child (up to 12) $5 cash. Numbers limited to 60.

Sunday, January 29 - Hipango Park excursion. A reasonable standard of mobility and fitness is required due to uneven ground, stairs and unpaved tracks. BYO lunch, snacks and drinks. The trip on the motor vessel Wairua to Hipango Park remains popular. Tables are available for lunch, otherwise bring rugs to sit on and a jacket for the river trip. Depart 10am MV Wairua pontoon opposite Pakaitore/Moutoa Gardens. Return approximately 4.30pm. Adult $65, child (5-15) $25, under 5 free. Family (2 adults 2 children) $155. Passengers must report no later than 9.45am.

Monday, January 30 - Christie’s Lake. A short uphill walk. This lake is in Makirikiri Valley Rd, Upokongaro. Bring morning tea and lunch, sturdy shoes, rainwear, warm clothes, sun hat. Explore a gem and surroundings on privately owned, fenced and protected land. Learn about the flora and fauna. Depart 9am, return approximately 2pm. Adult $17, child $10.

Monday, January 30 - Rangitikei heritage tour. BYO food & drinks (hot water available). A tour of four delightful homesteads, led by local historian John Vickers. Depart 9am, return approximately 5pm. Adult $70, child $40. This trip is fully booked.

More details are available in the WSP pamphlet, on the WSP website or from the Whanganui i-SITE. Bookings can be made at the Whanganui i-SITE or online.



