Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Stories of the decade: Air NZ ditches Whanganui; Air Chathams to the rescue

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
It was Air Chathams to the rescue with crowds flocking to an open day at Whanganui Airport to welcome the airline which took over when Air New Zealand pulled out. Photo / Bevan Conley

It was Air Chathams to the rescue with crowds flocking to an open day at Whanganui Airport to welcome the airline which took over when Air New Zealand pulled out. Photo / Bevan Conley

As we enter a new decade, we take a look back at some of the biggest stories that hit the headlines in Whanganui over the past 10 years.

National carrier Air New Zealand's announcement in May 2016 that it was stopping its Whanganui service had the community reeling - but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle