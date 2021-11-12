Stockcar Teams Racing returns to Oceanview

82V Vulcans in action. Photo / Supplied

Stockcar Teams Racing is on the menu when Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway lights up tonight.

The feature of the night's racing will be two clashes between the Wanganui Vulcans and a North Island Select team.

With the postponement this week by Speedway New Zealand of all Championship events, including the New Zealand Stockcar Teams Championship, local events may be all the Vulcans get this season.

Speedway NZ's decision was widely forecast and not unexpected, but it will still have ramifications for the sport in a season that has already got off to a disrupted start due to the threat of Covid-19.

All Championship events have been postponed to the 2022-23 season, and future championship allocations will be deferred by a season.



Fortunately, this only affects one event of the Oceanview Family Season, the North Island Sidecars, which were scheduled for March.

The Vulcans selectors have named a strong team for tonight's races, with Dion Mooney, Kaelin Mooney, Cody Alabaster, Dennis Black and Blair Reeves-Smith selected.

Dion Mooney is one of the most experienced teams racers in the country, while the other four drivers all performed well last season.

Dennis Black in particular was in fantastic blocking form whenever he raced for the Vulcans, especially at the Stockcar Teams Champs in Wellington in March.

The North Island Select team is a mix of drivers who are able to travel. The team comprises 69w Kayne McDonald, 98m Jonny Morley, 99h Willy Whyte, 361h Clinton Cheetham, 828r Brent Alan Rota Brooks.

Cheetham and Whyte have already raced at Oceanview this season, at the opening meeting, and will be all too aware of the prowess of the local team.

Superstocks are on a stand-down this week, but a full race programme is supplemented by a visit from the Streetstock class, with a number of Stratford cars entered. The Streetstocks always provide entertaining racing, especially on the tight Oceanview track.

The other classes on the programme are Stockcars (for those not involved in the teams racing), Production Saloons, Youth and Adult Ministocks and Midgets.

Racing starts at 6pm, with the pit gates open at 1pm and the public gates from 4pm.

The event will again be run under Covid alert level 2 restrictions, and the Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club's committee has appreciated the cooperation of spectators at the two meetings held to date.