Rangitikei College Houses all dressed in costumes based on their house colours during the school Athletics Day.

Sport Whanganui's review of college sport continues, this week focusing on Rangitikei College.

Swimming Sports — February 15

Rangitikei College started the year off with Swimming Sports offering both competitive and a non-competitive options. This was also the first house competition with Ruahine taking the honours followed by Tararua, Kaweka and Kaimanawa respectively. The teachers narrowly claimed in the Year 13 vs Staff relay race.

Four students then qualified to represent Rangitikei College at the Whanganui Secondary Schools Swimming Championships - Lara Watson, Isaiah Paranihi, Charlie Sutton and Phoenix Whiteside.

Winners of Swimming Championships 2019: Junior Girls: Lara Watson. Junior Boys: Phoenix Whiteside. Intermediate Girls: Shardae McKenzie. Intermediate Boys: Charlie Sutton Senior Girls: Chloe Watson. Senior Boys: Isaiah Paranihi.

+++

In readiness for the school athletics the Year 9 and 10 junior students undertook Athletic Standards which doubles as a Physical Education assessment component as well as a being a qualifying event for the whole of school athletics event.

Lara Watson competing in the shot put.

+++

School Athletics — February 22

The House competition resumed with the whole of school athletics competition. Houses all dressed in costumes based on their house colours (and the teachers also joined in with some fabulous outfits).

Olivia Pickford broke the Intermediate Girls shot put record which was last set in 2010, throwing 10.5 metres.

A number of students have qualified for Whanganui Secondary Schools Ahtletics Championships (at Cooks Gardens Wednesday) — Niva Manulua Lafi, Iefata Tualafo, Owen Evans, Kevan Hart, Olivia Pickford, Denzell Pei, Taelar Te Rangi, Ethin Lamb, Jordan Kumeroa. Deloris Manulua Lafi, Christine Laki, Onyz Lye, Jesse Mitchell, Gerrard Sauoleola, Luka Leupolu, and Taneora Cootes-Wellington.

Winners of Athletics Championships 2019: Junior Girls: Ayesha MacDonald-Rice. Junior Boys: Kevan Hart. Intermediate Girls: Gemma Day. Intermediate Boys: Ethin Lamb. Senior Girls: Cynthia Kawana-Matehe. Senior Boys: Onyx Lye.

House results: 1st Tararua, 2nd Ruahine, 3rd Kaimanawa, 4th Kawek.

+++

Highland Dancing

Year 9 Shannon Zara gained 4 x 1st placings, 2 x 2nd placings and 1 x 3rd placing and was 1st Overall in the Novice.

Three students competed at the Turakina Highland Games in February.

Mikayla Allison, a Year 10 student, was 2nd Overall in the Premier (2 x 1st, 3 x 2nd and 1 x 3rd).

Rachel Rowe, a Year 11 student, was 1st Overall in the Premier (5 x 1st and 1 x 2nd).

+++

Cricket

The First XI cricket team competed in the Whanganui Secondary Schools T20 Cricket Competition in February and March winning their two games and qualifying for the final.

+++

Boxing

Onyx Lye, the current New Zealand Junior 75kg Champion, heads to Tonga this week to fight in the Tongan National Championships and we wish him all the best.