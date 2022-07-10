The campaign is encouraging local women to get active. Photo/ Unsplash

Following on from a nationwide campaign, Sport Whanganui have kickstarted a local campaign to encourage local young women to get active.

Earlier this year, Sport New Zealand Ihi Aotearoa launched #ITSMYMOVE. Sport New Zealand research tells a story of young women dropping out of structured sport and recreation at a faster rate than young men for a variety of reasons: time pressure and a lack of confidence feature highly.

Sport Whanganui have started a local campaign to encourage more local young women to get active.

The #ITSMYMOVE campaign will share messages from a diverse group of local young women, the key messages being pride in their chosen sport or recreation and what they value most about it.

The young women featured in the campaign will be encouragers for others to celebrate their way of being active or be motivated to find a new active.

The campaign will run to the end of the year. Dinelle Saunders, community activator/women, and girls at Sport Whanganui, is on a mission to make a difference and believes in the campaign messaging.

"#ITSMYMOVE is about celebrating and empowering women to be active their way. The posters and stories we are telling are featuring local faces so that hopefully, our young wāhine in particular will relate to them and be inspired to try a new activity.

"There is so much pressure out there to be a certain way and this is a way of allowing young women to just be themselves. We all feel more confident and happy doing something we enjoy."

Posters will be distributed via schools, sports clubs, and recreation providers.

Stories will be told via Sport Whanganui's Facebook and Instagram, promoting the #ITSMYMOVE website and positive messaging.

The #ITSMYMOVE website is a one-stop-shop for young women, parents, and sports providers to experience the positive messaging, and work together to build better sports and recreation experiences for young women.

Alongside the #ITSMYMOVE campaign is a chance for young women to try something new and get active in August.

The Winter Wonderfest, Whanganui Women's Network's women's events programme, runs July 30-August 13.

Most of the events are donation only or free and Carla Donson, manager of the Women's Network and festival coordinator, believes the recipe is right to get women active.

"It has been terrific to build on our partnership with Sport Whanganui over the last few years. It's our third festival event working with the team and the diversity of activities is stunning. This Winter Wonderfest is our largest one ever, with around 55 activities over two weeks. The Winter Wonderfest aims to connect, empower, and inspire, so I reckon we're on track to achieve all of those things and more."

The Details:

What: Winter Wonderfest Sport and Active Recreation Events:

1. River City Pickleball:

When: August 7, 1pm-2pm. August 10, 5pm-6pm.

Where: Badminton Stadium, Springvale Park.

Cost: Koha/ donation.

Contact: Deborah Munroe 021 160 1561 rivercity.pickleball2022@gmail.com

2. Turbo Touch - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun:

When: August 4 and August 11, 3.30pm-5.30pm.

Contact: Desiree Mclean: 027 7675211, venue to be confirmed.

Cost: Koha.

3. Gymnastics For Young Women:

When: July 30, 6.30pm-8.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club

Cost: free.

Contact: Dinelle on 022 076 3592 for more info.

4. Waka Ama:

When: August 3, 10am.

Where: Splash Centre, London St.

Contact: Dinelle Saunders 022 076 3592 or dinelle@sportwhanganui.co.nz

5. Reformer Pilates Classes

When: August 1, 3, 8, 10 from 6.30pm.

Where: The Reformer Room - 51 Victoria Ave.

Cost: $10.

Contact: Must book with Lisa thereformerroom@gmail.com. If unable to make these classes, we are also offering $49 for 4x reformer classes to be used in the two weeks of the festival.