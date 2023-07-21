Voyager 2023 media awards

Spike in laser strikes on aircraft at Whanganui Airport sparks fears of ‘major accident’

Eva de Jong
By
3 mins to read
The New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy is concerned about a recent spike in laser strikes blinding pilots during flights. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui pilots are warning of the danger of shining laser pointers at aircraft as a recent spate of laser strikes sparks fears of a “major accident”.

The New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) has

