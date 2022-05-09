Metamorphosis are (clockwise from top left) Jo Voice, Chester Nevil, Rick Baum, Aydie Holland and John Scudder.



Metamorphosis will be returning to Space Gallery on May 14 at 7pm, with a mix of fun originals and some offbeat songs you won't hear anywhere else.

Jo Voice, who has become an integral part of the band this year with some effective harmonies, will join vocalist Aydie Holland, backed by Rick Baum on piano, John Scudder on double bass, and Chester Nevil on drums.

Metamorphosis started in 2012 when bassist John Scudder asked pianist Rick Baum if he wanted to get together and jam. Those jam sessions led to a residency at Delicious Café (where The Blend is now located) and the recording of their first album Stuff We Like in 2013.

The band then expanded to include a variety of drummers, including Michael McGrail and Kupe Renata, who also had a spell as vocalist, and Chester Nevil. Another vocalist was Aydie Holland, who has proved to be a lasting addition.

They have also included Clyde Dixon on trumpet and flugelhorn, and John Steedman on saxophone when the budget can be stretched.

"We play music that we find interesting," says pianist Rick Baum. "We hope that our audiences find these songs and melodies interesting as well."

As a result, the band plays material you don't normally hear at a jazz gig. The band tends to shy away from songs and instrumentals that other bands like to play.

This gives Metamorphosis a unique perspective unlike anything else in the region. Add a variety of originals composed by Rick Baum into the mix and you get a truly unique jazz experience.

"We are all passionate about the music, and bring our own songs and interpretations to the table. This makes our performances different from anything you might hear from other jazz bands."

Ten years on, with new songs and instrumentals always being written, Metamorphosis is not showing any signs of slowing down. On the contrary, with harmonies developing around the vocals, as extolled by Aydie and Jo, Metamorphosis is reaching new heights.

Come and listen! Space Gallery, Saturday, May 14 at 7pm; tickets on the Space website.