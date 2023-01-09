The Waitotara Valley trip on January 27 is a chance for a day-long immersion in Kiwi rural life. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Summer Programme tries to introduce new trips each year but some appear year after year because they are so popular.

Trustee David Scoullar says as long as a trip retains its popularity, it will continue to be repeated.

“What we have found is that some excursions remain favourites for a number of years and then bottom out,” he says. “An example is the Coast to Coast which was always full up until suddenly it wasn’t, so we let it go. Similarly, trips hosted by the Patea Historic Society.”

One favourite on the 2023 programme which has run hot for years is the trip up the Waitotara Valley which will take place on January 27.

David says people love driving to the end of the Waitotara Valley with many yarns about rural life. Stops on this fascinating journey include the Ngamatapouri Hall, Mangapapa Station woolshed on Makakaho Rd, St Hilda in the Wood Church and the Larsen farm at the top of the valley. The trip ends with refreshments at the Waitotara pub and store.

Another favourite is the Rangitikei heritage tour which on January 30 will visit four homesteads, led by historian John Vickers. They are Ferndale, built in 1920 by Drummond Fernie, of the Fernie Brothers farming partnership; Drysdale, built in 1907 by Robert and Louisa Lilburn; Otairi, built in 1896 for Tom and Jeannie Duncan; and Otamaire, built in 1936 for Eric and Ethel Duncan. This trip is now fully booked.

Two other favourites are the Whanganui Collegiate School Museum and historic buildings tour on January 25 and the Hipango Park excursion on the motor vessel Wairua on January 29. Both have been on the programme for years.

David says Kapiti Island was heavily booked for many years. It gradually faded out but has now been revived and is on the way back to restoring its favourite status. He says that as one of New Zealand’s important and accessible bird and marine sanctuaries, it is a place everyone should visit. The WSP trip to the island is on January 15 and bookings are now closed.

More details on the others trips are available in the WSP pamphlet, on the WSP website or from the Whanganui i-SITE. Bookings can be made at the Whanganui i-SITE or online.



