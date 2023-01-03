The trust was looking forward to the first event of the programme, the trip on the Sky Waka up Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Marian Robertson

Solid attendance numbers have the organisers of the Whanganui Summer Programme in high spirits as the event series looks to get under way on Wednesday.

The programme runs from January 4 - 30, and will see events take place across the Whanganui, Ruapehu, Rangitīkei, and Taranaki regions.

The series was founded by the Department of Conservation in the mid-1980s, and is now co-ordinated by a trust set up in 2008.

Trustee David Scoullar said two events in the programme had already filled up.

Those are the heritage tree tour at Pākaitore/Motua Gardens, and the Raurimu Spiral train ride from Taumarunui to Ohakune.

Events with over 30 people registered so far included trips to Blue Duck Station and the Bridge to Nowhere, a drive through the Waitōtara Valley and a walk from Whangaehu Beach to Koitiata.

Other events with spots still open include the tramp to Dawson Falls in Taranaki, an Eastern Whanganui Road Trip, and a ride on the Sky Waka gondola at Mt Ruapehu.

Scoullar said the trust was happy with the attendance numbers so far.

The lookout on the picturesque Ōpunakē Loop Trail, one of the new trips on the 2023 summer programme.

“We work on a basis to break even at about 30. So, if we can get to 30, after that we’re making money,” he said.

Some of the trips were happening later in the month, so he expected them to fill up as they approached.

The trust made it a policy last summer to run every trip regardless of the registration numbers, except for in occasions of extreme weather.

He said this change was made due to Covid-19 costing them the chance to hold many events over previous years.

“In past years we might have cancelled some trips, but now we don’t cancel any trip, no matter how low the numbers are,” he said.

The trust was looking forward to the first event of the programme, the trip on the Sky Waka, kicking off on Wednesday.

People can register up until the night before each event.

A full list of the events can be found on the Whanganui Summer Programme’s website, and registrations can be made via the website and at the Whanganui i-Site.