Soapbox Derby returns as Whanganui Vintage Weekend announced for 2026

The Whanganui Vintage Weekend will be back on January 16 to 19, 2026.

Whanganui Vintage Weekend has confirmed dates for 2026 and the return of a flagship event – the Soap Box Derby.

The annual event will run over Wellington Anniversary Weekend, January 16-19, with four days celebrating all things vintage.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring the event back to our beautiful city,” event manager Fergus Reid said.

He said the weekend offered local businesses a major economic boost and “is a cornerstone of the Whanganui events calendar”.

The retro markets will line the Whanganui riverbank on Friday, with stalls offering retro or pre-loved clothing, other vintage items and collectibles.