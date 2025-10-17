Steam Inc will be returning, offering regional steam train rides throughout the weekend on their steam locomotive and heritage carriages.
It is an opportunity for attendees to experience a nostalgic form of travel from a bygone era.
The Riverside Shindig and Drews Ave Street Party will have extended hours in 2026, continuing into the evenings.
It will feature live entertainment, music, and street food.
To conclude the weekend, the popular Soap Box Derby is back on Wellington Anniversary Day after taking a break this year.
The weekend’s full programme is set to be released in November.
Other information will be released over the coming months – including the Caboodle, Wheels on Victoria, and New Zealand Opera School events.
Previous years have included vintage fashion shows, classic car events, art workshops, and much more.
“Whanganui Vintage Weekend is truly a community effort,” Reid said.
“We can’t wait to see everyone dressed up and enjoying the unique atmosphere that Whanganui Vintage Weekend creates.”