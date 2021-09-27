Slips cause delays on State Highway 3 near Kaitoke

Multiple slips caused delays on SH3 near Kaitoke on Tuesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Multiple slips caused delays on SH3 near Kaitoke on Tuesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Multiple slips on State Highway 3 near Kaitoke are causing headaches for motorists, as contractors work to remove the debris from the road.

According to Waka Kotahi, the slips occurred on State Highway 3 near the intersection with Kaitoke Rd around 6am on Tuesday.

The area is under stop-go traffic management while contractors work to clear the debris.

It is not known when that work will be complete.

The slips followed a night of periodic rain over the Whanganui region.

According to Metservice, around 3.4mm of rain fell across the city overnight, with rain expected to continue throughout Tuesday, before clearing in the afternoon.