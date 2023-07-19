Awa Cross competitors in the 5-7 years old division. Photo / Sarah Gibson

Cyclocross riders from under 5 years old through to adults raced at the 2023 Skoda North Island School Cyclocross Championships and Awa Cross Event, held on Saturday, July 15, and hosted by Cycling Whanganui at St John’s School.

“The neat thing about Cyclocross is that everyone’s out on the course at the same time, which is great for spectators,” said event organiser Cath Cheatley, from Whanganui, a retired New Zealand professional road and track cyclist.

Awa Cross competitors in the 5-7-year-old division. Photo / Sarah Gibson

“At the North Island championships, there were riders on hard-tail mountain bikes, full-suspension mountain bikes, and gravel-cross bikes. At a national/international level, there are specific regulations about bikes, which are much like road bikes with wider tyres. In New Zealand at a school and community level, we’re a bit more relaxed about bikes to enable more people to take part.

“A Cyclocross course is very technical, you may have to lift your bike, but you can run with it – sometimes it’s faster to run up a hill! There are skills required for dismounting, running, and jumping back on the bike, and with every event and course different it’s certainly an exciting code.

Thirty minute riders in U11, U13, U14 and U15 divisions. Local riders: Blayke Greenam, Cullinane College, and Ethan Toy, Whanganui High School. Photo / Gemma Bartley

“Up to six natural obstacles and one set of man-made ones were permitted on the North Island Champs course. It’s anaerobically taxing - you’re always pedalling - the short course length at the weekend meant you were getting hit with the hill every three minutes.

“The riders were called up with a grid system, each one getting introduced to the crowd and seeded. There was an outstanding response from volunteers and sponsors for the event,” said Cath.

“Parents were helping the younger kids over the obstacles in the Awa Cross events. There were lots of smiles once they got over the finish line, you could see they were proud of taking on the challenge.

“All riders were given a QR code in their race packs which they can scan to see how long they rode for and how many laps of the course they did plus download their achievement certificate.

Awa Cross competitors in the under 5 years old division. Photo / Gemma Bartley

“This is the first time many local students have raced at a North Island championships event, let alone a Cyclocross event - the big reason why Cycling Whanganui wanted to host this event. It gave an opportunity for local riders to have something right here that’s easily accessible. And they rode incredibly well with many podium places.

“With the support of St Johns Hill School, many local sponsors, and the New Zealand Community Trust, we were able to make the entry fee affordable for families and give them a real event experience with timing, goodie bags, and a post-ride BBQ. We were chuffed with how the event turned out and by the number of people who put a hand up to help on the day,” said Cath.

Overall winners Fletcher Adams, Hamilton Boys High, and Millie Donald, Kāpiti College. Photo / Sarah Gibson

There were 235 bike plates issued on the day, with 34 schools represented in the North Island Champs. Riders came from as far as Auckland, Wellington, Taupō, Tauranga, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Mount Maunganui, and Palmerston North. People brought their whole family because they could put their younger kids in the Awa Cross and mums and dads could ride, everyone was involved in the event.