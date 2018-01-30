Showing off their Skills NZ Work Ready Passport certificates are (from left) Gina Guilford, Eden Henare, Britney Cox, Jodie Lee and Jessica McDonald. Absent: Mikal Terrey.

Six Whanganui school leavers are ready for their work journey and they've got the passport to prove it.

Now preparing for tertiary study and part-time work, former Whanganui City College students Gina Guilford and Eden Henare, ex-Whanganui Girls' College students Jessica McDonald, Britney Cox and Jodie Lee, and Mikal Terrey, formerly of Whanganui High School, recently completed their Skills NZ Work Ready Passports.

The Passport is part of 100% Sweet, a project which supports school leavers and young people up to the age of 25 to prepare for a job or further education. It shows employers that they have the skills, experience and attitude needed in the workplace by identifying their academic achievement, personal wellness, communication skills and more.

"These young women are ready to face the big, wide world," 100% Sweet manager Jason Shailer said.

"All these girls are incredible and the skills they've gathered are fantastic. They have nailed leadership and communication skills, all of which are highly valued to employers.