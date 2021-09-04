Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Single car collision on Mosston Rd in Westmere

Quick Read
Three of the five people in the car were taken to hospital by ambulance. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A car with five people in it went off the road and crashed through a fence into a paddock on Saturday, with one of the occupants needing to be rescued from inside.

Police were called to reports of a vehicle collision on Mosston Rd in Westmere at about 5.40pm yesterday.

"One car had gone through a fence and into a paddock", a Police spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Three of the five occupants of the vehicle were transported to Whanganui Hospital by St John ambulance, with two in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition.