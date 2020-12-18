Shop Local winner donating to worthy cause

Alexis Thomson won first prize in the Shop Local Christmas Cracker.

Alexis Thomson has won $3000 through the NZME promotion Shop Local Christmas Cracker. All she had to do was spend $20 or more at a participating business, fill out a form and go into the draw.

"I was at Liquorland, buying something for my fruit cake," she says.

After all, that mixed fruit has to soak in something tasty to give the cake flavour.

Alexis says she is going to check out a local charity and find someone who really needs some Christmas groceries or something and help them out.

"I'd just like to do something for someone else and give them a bit of Christmas cheer."

She's just had a birthday and now she's won with the Christmas Cracker promotion. It's been a busy December.