Keenan Spink,10, gives parent Chris Macbeth a run for his money in the adults vs kids race. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui's annual Kiwi Kids' Bike Race series has clicked into gear.

Yesterday more than 100 kids turned up at the St Johns Hill grounds to take part in the first of the three bike-race events held in Whanganui.

For the past five years the Wanganui Mountain Biking Club has runthe series to encourage youngsters to build cycling skills in a fun, family atmosphere.

Organiser Nigel Mcilray said it was great to see familiar faces coming back each year.

"We've had a fantastic turnout this year and the kids, and parents, seem to really enjoy it."

All the children, aged 2 to 13, get their helmets specially fitted before taking part in a race around the school field course.

Prizes included a chocolate fish, a McDonald's burger voucher and entry into a competition to win a bicycle provided by the Bike Shed.

Dads off to a gunning start in the "parents on kids' bike" race. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Every year there is a "parents ride kids' bike" race - and the smaller the wheels the better. This year was no let-down.

Mr Mcilray said it seemed to be all dads entered this year.

"The race always provides some great laughs for the kids."

On Sunday March 4 the second event will take place at Westmere School's new bike track, followed by the last race on Sunday March 18, at the YMCA grounds.