Russell Bell: My nominees for my annual Business Zen awards

Russell Bell nominates The Yellow House Café as a weekend "go-to" with a great atmosphere and menu. Photo / Bevan Conley

So, 2020 is fast drawing to a close and for a number in the "team of 5 million" the celebrations that will occur when the number is consigned to history will be significant.

It has been a unique 365 days to say the least and, unfortunately for those who enjoy a "no surprises" lifestyle, I don't think 2021 is going to be any quieter.

For business, particularly small ones, this year will be remembered as one of challenge and potentially the year where owners got the least amount of sleep. Sure, if you were deemed "essential" or serving essential sectors of the economy, 2020 would not have seemed too different from preceding years. But for some there has been both challenge and opportunity.

This year, as a business consultant, I have seen both ends of the spectrum but probably more situations of people under stress than in previous years. And that stress was amplified by the separation from loved ones and the inability to gather, while we waited anxiously for "1pm updates" which carried so much weight for business owners and the nation as a whole.

But amid the pressure of the last few months, there are stories in the local business world of success and achievement in one of the most volatile economic environments in memory. So, with three weeks until our usual "summer shutdown" it is time for this column to acknowledge those who have taken risks, grafted, and produced results – it is time for the annual Business Zen Awards.

This year there are so many candidates that it was difficult coming up with a final list but here are the nominees (in no particular order and the winner will be announced next week):

1. High-Kut Bistro: Here is a great example of taking a risk in an uncertain business climate and hitting an absolute home run. The quality of the cuisine on offer has quickly become the best in town and the service from the staff on every visit is first class.

2. Country Lane Originals: In the retail sector post Covid-19, especially where everyone was almost forced into online trading, traditional terrestrial stores need to continually innovate. This is a main street store which does just that and draws you in (particularly wives, girlfriends and "significant others") and is presented beautifully every time.

3. The Yellow House Café: The weekend "go-to" with a great atmosphere and an even better menu.

4. Pak'nSave Whanganui: During lockdown, the grocery shopping experience changed dramatically. Of all the major supermarkets in town, Pak'nSave's processes and management of customers was first class. And a shout out to management and all their friendly staff who were always helpful and professional in what must have been a period of very hard mahi.

5. Lads Brewing: The Lads both expanded their range and embedded their home base in Taylor St. The first of our "playing through Champions", they continue to go from strength to strength. If you haven't done so already please check them out on Facebook or visit them in person.

6. Whanganui and Partners: Granted, this is not necessarily a business but it is worth noting the exceptional work by Tim Easton and the team in directing much-needed funding, assistance, advice and support to the business community.

7. Rachel Brandon Designing Interiors: How does a local business that relies on face-to-face contact during lockdown emerge successfully? Through positivity, drive and being the best in the business. Rachel's expertise is becoming renowned throughout the region (great to see her and her team assisting lots of local developments too).

8. The Citadel Café: Which was the first café we visited after lockdown? Citadel of course – it is great to see they continue to improve on perfection (also still the best burgers in town).

9. Monaghans Barbershop: Lots of businesses had to change how they operated to accommodate level 2 and 1 restrictions after being unable to operate under the higher levels. The booking system, built on modern technology, was a massive step forward. Also, given I grew a beard as part of a "lockdown challenge", it has been great to experience the full menu of services.



10. Palmers Plumbing: Due to "wear and tear", our kids' shower died after lockdown. Due to the kids not alerting us to the issue it became a bigger job than first anticipated. Palmers (and particularly one of the team, Karl) managed the job superbly and, over the years, they have always responded promptly when they are needed.

11. SourBros: Featured in this column recently, they have grown from a market mainstay to a thriving shop in Ingestre St. Saturdays have long been "bread days" but I'd recommend a visit for their products (or just for a friendly chat).

12. C Thru Windows: I realised earlier this month that this is the go-to for outside house cleaning. Having worked from home from time to time I have seen them in action and the care they take is why they get such fantastic results.

So, there it is - next week the winner will be announced. Have a great week all.